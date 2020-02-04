Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McCormick Place Convention Center Aerial B-roll Reel - COVID 19

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    McCormick Place Convention Center Aerial B-roll Reel - COVID 19

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745710
    VIRIN: 200402-O-AH964-542
    Filename: DOD_107754390
    Length: 00:17:33
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCormick Place Convention Center Aerial B-roll Reel - COVID 19, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    COVID 19
    COVID19c
    Alternate Care Facility
    McCormick Place Convention Center

