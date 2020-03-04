Chief Master Sergeant Steve Arbona, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, reminds the base community to take care of each other during the Ohio stay-at-home order, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 3, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 14:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745708
|VIRIN:
|200403-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754379
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
