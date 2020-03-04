Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Take Care of Each Other

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant Steve Arbona, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, reminds the base community to take care of each other during the Ohio stay-at-home order, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 3, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 14:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745708
    VIRIN: 200403-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_107754379
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take Care of Each Other, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pandemic
    USAF
    WPAFB
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT