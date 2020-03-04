200403-N-MD713-0001 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2020) Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) screen and test individuals at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic in NMCSD’s patient and guest parking garage April 4. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske)
|04.03.2020
|04.03.2020 15:08
|B-Roll
|745706
|200403-N-MD713-0001
|DOD_107754359
|00:01:37
|US
