    200403-N-MD713-0001

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Pinske 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    200403-N-MD713-0001 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2020) Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) screen and test individuals at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic in NMCSD’s patient and guest parking garage April 4. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745706
    VIRIN: 200403-N-MD713-0001
    Filename: DOD_107754359
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200403-N-MD713-0001, by PO3 Cameron Pinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medicine
    NMCSD
    navy
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

