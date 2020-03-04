U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danny Cook, superintendent, 181st Mission Support Group, welcome members to the first virtual unit training assembly April 3, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 15:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
This work, 181st Mission Support Group Superintendent Welcomes Members to Tele-Drill, by SSgt Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
