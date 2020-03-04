Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st Mission Support Group Superintendent Welcomes Members to Tele-Drill

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danny Cook, superintendent, 181st Mission Support Group, welcome members to the first virtual unit training assembly April 3, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 15:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745705
    VIRIN: 200403-Z-KW817-1006
    Filename: DOD_107754358
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Mission Support Group Superintendent Welcomes Members to Tele-Drill, by SSgt Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Racers
    Terre Haute
    SAPR
    Indiana Air National Guard
    National Guard
    181st Intelligence Wing
    181st IW
    181 IW
    Hulman Field
    181 Intelligence Wing
    COVID19a

