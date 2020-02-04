MG Kilgo COVID-19 Workforce Message

Team, I’m reaching out to say, “Thank you for all you do.” Although we are experiencing some very challenging and unpredictable times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, your hard work in spite of it all has not gone unnoticed. I remain proud to call you my teammates.
Thank you for your patience and support as we address this challenge together.
Sincerely,
MG Kilgo
