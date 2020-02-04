Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MG Kilgo COVID-19 Workforce Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Team, I’m reaching out to say, “Thank you for all you do.” Although we are experiencing some very challenging and unpredictable times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, your hard work in spite of it all has not gone unnoticed. I remain proud to call you my teammates.

    Thank you for your patience and support as we address this challenge together.

    Sincerely,

    MG Kilgo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745702
    VIRIN: 200403-D-RB836-001
    Filename: DOD_107754315
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Kilgo COVID-19 Workforce Message, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cecom
    aberdeen proving ground
    covid-19
    COVID19b
    mg mitch kilgo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT