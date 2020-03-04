Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC/CC 3 April 2020 Facebook Live Covid-19 Update

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Air Force Reserve Commander, Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee, does a Facebook Live Broadcast to give an update about Covid-19 to Reserve Citizen Airmen.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Manuel Smith
    Lt Gen Rich Scobee
    Covid-19
    COVID19b

