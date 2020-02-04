1st Lt. Bryan Burns and 2nd Lt. James Conlan were pilots along with an 11-man crew that flew the COVID-19 swab kits from Aviano, Italy to Memphis, Tenn. The mission follows the first Air Mobility Command-directed mission on March 19, which also transported 500,000 testing swabs in support of a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services-led, whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The swabs are produced by the Italian company Copan Diagnostics, Inc., which continues to produce sufficient quantity to satisfy Italian and global requirements. As the U.S. continues to buy these swabs, AMC's active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components are honored to help transport our Italian partner's generous support to help the American people.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745685
|VIRIN:
|200402-Z-NW664-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754217
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Two Mempians bring much-needed supplies home, by TSgt Kurt Mintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Mempians bring much-needed supplies home
LEAVE A COMMENT