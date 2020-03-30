Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood & Fireside Real Talk: How to assist kids cope with with changes due to COVID19

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Al Rosende, commanding general of the 63rd Readiness Division speak with CH (Maj.) Dawn Siebold, operations chaplains with the 63rd RD speak about how to assist kids going through changes in their routines and environment due to COVID19. Chaplain Siebold who has a background in family counseling discusses how to approach children based on their age groups and preferred activities to explain and discuss the coronavirus.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 13:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 745670
    VIRIN: 200330-A-BX042-734
    PIN: 456789
    Filename: DOD_107754132
    Length: 00:13:19
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood & Fireside Real Talk: How to assist kids cope with with changes due to COVID19, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Soldiers and Families
    Army Reserve Ambassadors
    63rd RD Family Programs
    63rd RD Workforce

