Blood & Fireside Real Talk: How to assist kids cope with with changes due to COVID19

Maj. Gen. Al Rosende, commanding general of the 63rd Readiness Division speak with CH (Maj.) Dawn Siebold, operations chaplains with the 63rd RD speak about how to assist kids going through changes in their routines and environment due to COVID19. Chaplain Siebold who has a background in family counseling discusses how to approach children based on their age groups and preferred activities to explain and discuss the coronavirus.