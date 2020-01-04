The Disaster Relief Beddown System (DRBS) arrives to the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, Apr. 1, 2020. Arriving on a C-17 Globemaster III from the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.V., the DRBS is returning to the 200th RED HORSE Det. 1, Mansfield, Ohio, following a recent deployment in support of earthquake relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The DRBS is a self-contained deployable kit including sleeping quarters, latrines, showers, laundry, tents, water purification kits, and other basic support items.
This work, Disaster Relief Beddown System arrives back in Mansfield, by TSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
