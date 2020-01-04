Disaster Relief Beddown System arrives back in Mansfield

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Disaster Relief Beddown System (DRBS) arrives to the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, Apr. 1, 2020. Arriving on a C-17 Globemaster III from the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.V., the DRBS is returning to the 200th RED HORSE Det. 1, Mansfield, Ohio, following a recent deployment in support of earthquake relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The DRBS is a self-contained deployable kit including sleeping quarters, latrines, showers, laundry, tents, water purification kits, and other basic support items.