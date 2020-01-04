Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disaster Relief Beddown System arrives back in Mansfield

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    The Disaster Relief Beddown System (DRBS) arrives to the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, Apr. 1, 2020. Arriving on a C-17 Globemaster III from the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.V., the DRBS is returning to the 200th RED HORSE Det. 1, Mansfield, Ohio, following a recent deployment in support of earthquake relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The DRBS is a self-contained deployable kit including sleeping quarters, latrines, showers, laundry, tents, water purification kits, and other basic support items.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745668
    VIRIN: 200401-Z-XQ637-2001
    Filename: DOD_107754127
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Hometown: MARTINSBURG, WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster Relief Beddown System arrives back in Mansfield, by TSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

