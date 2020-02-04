Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Covid-19 planning and testing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arkansas National Guardsmen work side-by-side with other state agencies to plan for potential patient surges due to Covid-19, as well as, assist University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with screening and testing for the Covid-19 virus April 2, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark. Soldiers and Airmen work with Arkansas Department of Health workers to strategize plans to combat the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the state is prepared for a possible surge of patients.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)