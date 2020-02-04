Arkansas National Guardsmen work side-by-side with other state agencies to plan for potential patient surges due to Covid-19, as well as, assist University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with screening and testing for the Covid-19 virus April 2, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark. Soldiers and Airmen work with Arkansas Department of Health workers to strategize plans to combat the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the state is prepared for a possible surge of patients.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745650
|VIRIN:
|200402-Z-XE362-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_107753917
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Covid-19 planning and testing, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
