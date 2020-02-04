Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Covid-19 planning and testing

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guardsmen work side-by-side with other state agencies to plan for potential patient surges due to Covid-19, as well as, assist University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with screening and testing for the Covid-19 virus April 2, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark. Soldiers and Airmen work with Arkansas Department of Health workers to strategize plans to combat the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the state is prepared for a possible surge of patients.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745650
    VIRIN: 200402-Z-XE362-3001
    Filename: DOD_107753917
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Covid-19 planning and testing, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    medical
    nco
    planning
    testing
    team leader
    air guard
    camp robinson
    army guard
    civilians
    soldiers
    national guard
    arkansas army national guard
    state agencies
    planners
    UAMS
    junior leader
    sharp shooter
    be your best
    covid-19
    caronavirus
    Covid19nationalguard
    COVID19c
    arkansas department of health
    ADH

