    COVID-19 Prevention Measures

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    5 Things You Can Do to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19.

    Video courtesy of David Perry, 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs at Hill Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 10:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745647
    VIRIN: 200403-F-SL509-471
    Filename: DOD_107753869
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US
    COVID-19
    corona virus
    COVID19b

