Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Online press conference by NATO Secretary General (questions and answers)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    04.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Questions and answers following the online press conference given by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the first meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers via teleconference.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 10:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 745644
    Filename: DOD_107753817
    Length: 00:25:03
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    teleconference
    NATO Secretary General
    Jens Stoltenberg
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT