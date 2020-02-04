Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Online press conference by NATO Secretary General (questions and answers)
BELGIUM
04.02.2020
Courtesy Video
Questions and answers following the online press conference given by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the first meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers via teleconference.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 10:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|745644
|Filename:
|DOD_107753817
|Length:
|00:25:03
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
Online press conference by NATO Secretary General (questions and answers)
LEAVE A COMMENT