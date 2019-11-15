Days of Remembrance Promo

Each year the Army observes the Holocaust Days of Remembrance to commemorate the Holocaust. The dates for Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day vary each year according to the Hebrew calendar. This year the Days of Remembrance is April 19-26, and Holocaust Remembrance Day is April 21.This year the Security Assistance Command was scheduled to host the Team Redstone observance for the Holocaust Days of Remembrance. However, due to the limitations on large gatherings, travel, and other health concerns over COVID-19, USASAC will share with Team Redstone the Remembrance in a creative way.
