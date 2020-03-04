PHILIPPINE SEA (April 3, 2020) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a live fire exercise on the ship’s crew served gun mounts. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.1970
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745620
|VIRIN:
|200403-N-FA868-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107753604
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America Conducts Live Fire Exercise, by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT