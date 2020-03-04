31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 3, 2020) Marines assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a live fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
