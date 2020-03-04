Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.03.1970

    Video by Seaman Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 3, 2020) Marines assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a live fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.1970
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745619
    VIRIN: 200403-N-FA868-1001
    Filename: DOD_107753586
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire Exercise, by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Gun Shoot
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

