    703rd Maintainers Sharpening Their Skills

    DRAWSKO-POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Devron Bost 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains on route clearance and base patrol operations during a field exercise April 1, 2020 at Camp Ziemsko, Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 05:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745618
    VIRIN: 200401-A-BT735-004
    Filename: DOD_107753548
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DRAWSKO-POMORSKIE, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 703rd Maintainers Sharpening Their Skills, by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SendMe #ROTM #WarReady #Ready2Fight #2ABCT #3ID #703rd #Maintainers

