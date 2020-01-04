Soldiers assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains on route clearance and base patrol operations during a field exercise April 1, 2020 at Camp Ziemsko, Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745618
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-BT735-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107753548
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DRAWSKO-POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 703rd Maintainers Sharpening Their Skills, by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
