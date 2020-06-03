34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Flight Crew Spins-ups Aircraft for Flight

Members of the 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conduct pre-flight checks and prepare for flight while deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 04:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745614
|VIRIN:
|200306-Z-KO357-481
|Filename:
|DOD_107753530
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
