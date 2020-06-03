Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Flight Crew Spins-ups Aircraft for Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    03.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Members of the 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conduct pre-flight checks and prepare for flight while deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 04:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745614
    VIRIN: 200306-Z-KO357-481
    Filename: DOD_107753530
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Flight Crew Spins-ups Aircraft for Flight, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Flight
    Minnesota National Guard
    Deployment
    2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    Spin-up

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT