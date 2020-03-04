B-Roll of Misawa Air Base holds Resilience Training video production
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 03:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745608
|VIRIN:
|200403-F-EN010-737
|Filename:
|DOD_107753512
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base holds Resilience Training, by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT