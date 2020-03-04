Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base holds Resilience Training

    JAPAN

    04.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa Air Base recently conducted a course to train members to assist Master Resilience Trainers.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 03:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745607
    VIRIN: 200403-F-EN010-613
    Filename: DOD_107753511
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base holds Resilience Training, by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Resilience
    35th Fighter Wing
    MRT
    Master Resilience Trainer
    RTA
    35 FW
    Resilience Training Assistant

