    B-Roll: Camp Zama COVID-19 Installation Access Procedures

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.02.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    #KillTheVirus #DoYourPart

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745605
    VIRIN: 200402-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107753499
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Camp Zama COVID-19 Installation Access Procedures, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Installation Access Procedures

