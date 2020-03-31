Naval Hospital Rota's COVID-19 Screening Process

Naval Station Rota has limited its base services and manning in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. U.S. Naval Hospital Rota has shifted its mission focus to community health. USNH Rota established a COVID-19 screening process for all personnel entering the hospital.
03.31.2020
04.03.2020
PSA
745604
200331-N-OX430-001
DOD_107753471
00:01:25
ROTA, ES
