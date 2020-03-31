Soldiers from the Camp Ederle community conduct Engagement Skills Training on Tuesday March 31, 2020. With restrictions of the one meter distance even at the range, COVID-19 isn’t keeping our service members from being mission ready.
|03.31.2020
|04.03.2020 01:07
|B-Roll
|745598
|200331-A-DR527-702
|DOD_107753429
|00:03:00
|IT
This work, Soldier Engagement BROLL, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
