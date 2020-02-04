Know Before You Go - USAG Humphreys Preventing Coronavirus. Vincent tells us how he prevents the spread of Coronavirus at work by washing his hands.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 21:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745588
|VIRIN:
|200402-A-FE574-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107753329
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KBYG - Preventing Coronavirus Short Series 1/5, Wash Your Hands, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT