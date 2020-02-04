Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Coronavirus: Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Home PSA

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This informative "Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Home" video animation was designed to increase audience engagement during COVID-19 outbreak, as part of the local messaging at Hill Air Force Base, UT, but generic for non-specific base use. Intro scene and final scene lists the national website link for all official COVID-19 related information. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 22:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745574
    VIRIN: 200402-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_107753113
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Coronavirus: Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Home PSA, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base (AFB)
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Coronavirus
    coronavirus 2019

