    COVID-19 Testing Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    GUAM

    04.02.2020

    GUAM (April 2, 2020) Hospital Corpsmen aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) test Sailors for COVID-19. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745568
    VIRIN: 200402-N-YQ383-1001
    Filename: DOD_107753081
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Testing Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Theodore Roosevelt
    COVID19

