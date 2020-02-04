COVID-19 Testing Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

GUAM (April 2, 2020) Hospital Corpsmen aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) test Sailors for COVID-19. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 20:42
|Location:
|GU
