Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on the Release of Annual "To Walk the Earth in Safety" (TWEIS) Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Nancy Riley 

    U.S. Department of State     

    Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on the Release of Annual "To Walk the Earth in Safety" (TWEIS) Report

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 20:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745567
    VIRIN: 200402-G-XX123-001
    Filename: DOD_107753066
    Length: 00:30:04
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    State Dept.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT