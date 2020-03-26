Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSARTF Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Various platforms contributed and participated in a Combat Search and Rescue Total Force Exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 20:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745565
    VIRIN: 200326-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_107753059
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSARTF Exercise, by Amn Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    ACC
    Combat Search and Rescue
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Exercise
    55th Rescue Squadron
    DM
    79th Rescue Squadron
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    CSARTF
    355 WG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    CSARTF Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT