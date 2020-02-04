Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food Bank WA NG B Roll

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    The Washington National Guard provides volunteers to local food banks in King and Pierce Counties. Members of the Washington National Guard will be volunteering at these community food banks, providing critical support, throughout the month of April. In this B-Roll are food banks in Issaquah and Edgewood.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 23:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745564
    VIRIN: 200402-O-IA145-682
    Filename: DOD_107753053
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food Bank WA NG B Roll, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardsmen
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    B Roll
    Food Banks
    COVID 19
    COVID Response

