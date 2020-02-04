The Washington National Guard provides volunteers to local food banks in King and Pierce Counties. Members of the Washington National Guard will be volunteering at these community food banks, providing critical support, throughout the month of April. In this B-Roll are food banks in Issaquah and Edgewood.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 23:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745564
|VIRIN:
|200402-O-IA145-682
|Filename:
|DOD_107753053
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|US
This work, Food Bank WA NG B Roll, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
