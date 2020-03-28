Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    27 years of service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Cherena 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SFC Christopher Sanchez recounts his time in the United States Armed Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745552
    VIRIN: 200328-Z-CE260-001
    Filename: DOD_107752983
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #FLNG
    #AlwaysReady
    #AlwaysThere
    #FloridaNationalGuard
    #FloridaFirst
    #COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT