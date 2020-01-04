Connecticut National Guard prepares O'Neill Center for potential influx of COVID-19 patients

Connecticut National Guard Service Members construct partitions and beds at Western Connecticut University's O'Neill Center to prepare for the potential influx of patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Video shot and edited by Olga Samusik)
