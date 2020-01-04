Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guard prepares O'Neill Center for potential influx of COVID-19 patients

    CT, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Connecticut National Guard Service Members construct partitions and beds at Western Connecticut University's O'Neill Center to prepare for the potential influx of patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Video shot and edited by Olga Samusik)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745545
    VIRIN: 200401-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107752775
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard prepares O'Neill Center for potential influx of COVID-19 patients, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Connecticut National Guard
    CTNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    Western Connecticut University
    O'Neill Center

