    General Terrence O'Shaughnessy

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    General Terrence O'Shaughnessy talks to a Reuters reporter about the military's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745538
    Filename: DOD_107752680
    Length: 00:10:02
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID
    COVID19c
    General Terrence O

