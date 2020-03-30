Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PSA: Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic Pharmacy Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Jason Moon, Chief of Pharmacy at Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, explains the new drive-thru pharmacy operations during an interview on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 30, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 15:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745536
    VIRIN: 200330-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_107752678
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA: Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic Pharmacy Operations, by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Schofield Barracks
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    INDOPACOM
    28PAD
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT