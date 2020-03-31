Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Tucson Director of Field Operations discusses continuing trade on Southwest and Northern border.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOGALES, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Tucson Director of Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez speaks about how officers at the Southwest and Northern border continue to process international trade while confronting the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745532
    VIRIN: 200331-H-AT513-001
    Filename: DOD_107752639
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NOGALES, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Tucson Director of Field Operations discusses continuing trade on Southwest and Northern border., by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    trade
    CBP
    cbpcovid19
    Title 42
    USC 265
    COVID19a

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT