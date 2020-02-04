Col. William C. Bentley lll addresses Marine Corps Base Quantico. A big thanks goes out to those who keep the base running and provide much needed programs, services and necessities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 17:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745523
|VIRIN:
|200402-M-PQ275-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107752602
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CO's Minute: COVID-19 Video #5, by Cpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT