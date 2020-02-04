Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO's Minute: COVID-19 Video #5

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Col. William C. Bentley lll addresses Marine Corps Base Quantico. A big thanks goes out to those who keep the base running and provide much needed programs, services and necessities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 17:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745523
    VIRIN: 200402-M-PQ275-0001
    Filename: DOD_107752602
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO's Minute: COVID-19 Video #5, by Cpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    base
    usmc
    navy
    military
    marines
    quantico
    covid-19

