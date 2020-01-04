Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310 SW COVID-19 Commander Update

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Frank J Casciotta, Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris and Staff Sgt. Laura Turner

    310th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Col. Dean Sniegowski, 310th Space Wing commander, gives the latest update on COVID-19 to wing members Apr. 1, 2020. The next update will be via a Facebook Live video on Wednesday, Apr. 8, at 5 PM. (U.S. Air Force video by 310 SW Public Affairs)

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #ReadyAF

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 13:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 745502
    VIRIN: 200402-F-JQ507-1001
    Filename: DOD_107752500
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310 SW COVID-19 Commander Update, by TSgt Frank J Casciotta, TSgt Jeff Fitzmorris and SSgt Laura Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveResilient
    #ReadyAF
    COVID19b

    • LEAVE A COMMENT