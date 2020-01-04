SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Col. Dean Sniegowski, 310th Space Wing commander, gives the latest update on COVID-19 to wing members Apr. 1, 2020. The next update will be via a Facebook Live video on Wednesday, Apr. 8, at 5 PM. (U.S. Air Force video by 310 SW Public Affairs)
This work, 310 SW COVID-19 Commander Update, by TSgt Frank J Casciotta, TSgt Jeff Fitzmorris and SSgt Laura Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
