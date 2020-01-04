Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCENTCOM COVID-19 update

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander, U.S. Central Command, addresses updated command measures in response to COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745501
    VIRIN: 200301-D-D0477-001
    Filename: DOD_107752495
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM COVID-19 update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    response
    AOR
    Afghanistan
    Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.
    COVID-19
    COVID19c

