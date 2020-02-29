U.S. Northern Command Exercise Arctic Edge 20 conducted ground operations at the Donnelly drop zone at Ft. Greely, AK, Feb. 29, 2020. Arctic Edge 2020 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command & U.S. Northern Command exercise scheduled every two years. The exercise focuses on training, experimentation, techniques, tactics, and procedures development for Homeland Defense operations in an Arctic environment. Arctic Edge 20 provides opportunities to validate Arctic capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745500
|VIRIN:
|200229-F-OG534-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_107752480
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|AK, US
This work, Arctic Edge Paratrooper Operation B-Roll, by SSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
