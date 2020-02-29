Arctic Edge Paratrooper Operation B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Northern Command Exercise Arctic Edge 20 conducted ground operations at the Donnelly drop zone at Ft. Greely, AK, Feb. 29, 2020. Arctic Edge 2020 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command & U.S. Northern Command exercise scheduled every two years. The exercise focuses on training, experimentation, techniques, tactics, and procedures development for Homeland Defense operations in an Arctic environment. Arctic Edge 20 provides opportunities to validate Arctic capabilities.