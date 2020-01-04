Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass. Army National Guard assist with field hospital.

    WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by David R Wilkinson 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Mass. Army National Guard assist with setting up field hospital in Worcester, Mass., at the DCU Center.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745496
    VIRIN: 200401-O-DT649-923
    Filename: DOD_107752453
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: WORCESTER, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass. Army National Guard assist with field hospital., by David R Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts
    Massachusetts national guard
    usnationalguard
    covid19

