Mass. Army National Guard assist with setting up field hospital in Worcester, Mass., at the DCU Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745496
|VIRIN:
|200401-O-DT649-923
|Filename:
|DOD_107752453
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|WORCESTER, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mass. Army National Guard assist with field hospital., by David R Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT