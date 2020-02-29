Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Edge Airborne Operation B-Roll Part 1 of 2

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Diana Cossaboom 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Paratroopers from the Chaos Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, participate in U.S. Northern Command's Exercise Arctic Edge 20 at the Donnelly drop zone at Ft. Greely, AK, Feb. 29, 2020. Arctic Edge 2020 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command & U.S. Northern Command exercise scheduled every two years. The exercise focuses on training, experimentation, techniques, tactics, and procedures development for Homeland Defense operations in an Arctic environment. Arctic Edge 20 provides opportunities to validate Arctic capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745495
    VIRIN: 200229-F-OG534-7001
    Filename: DOD_107752443
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Edge Airborne Operation B-Roll Part 1 of 2, by SSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic Edge
    Arctic Edge 20
