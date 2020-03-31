Minnesota National Guard Delivers Cots

In response to conditions due to the COVID-19 concern, Logistical Specialists of the Minnesota National Guard from Camp Ripley loaded and transported 250 cots approximately 150 miles to the St. Louis County Emergency Operations Center near Duluth, Minn., Mar. 31, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745493
|VIRIN:
|200331-Z-LR879-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107752428
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
