    Minnesota National Guard Delivers Cots

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In response to conditions due to the COVID-19 concern, Logistical Specialists of the Minnesota National Guard from Camp Ripley loaded and transported 250 cots approximately 150 miles to the St. Louis County Emergency Operations Center near Duluth, Minn., Mar. 31, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745493
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-LR879-0001
    Filename: DOD_107752428
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Delivers Cots, by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    Army National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    MNNGCOVID19

