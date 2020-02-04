And now this great ship is serving our own people in this time of need, providing critical surge hospital capacity to the people of Los Angeles.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 10:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745462
|VIRIN:
|200402-N-WO545-001
|PIN:
|20755
|Filename:
|DOD_107752150
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy All Hands: USNS Mercy in LA, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT