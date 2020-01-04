USAG Ansbach prepares COVID-19 testing facilities at the Ansbach Army Health Clinic on March 31, 2020. This testing facility is mission critical for further preventing the spread of COVID-19 on USAG Ansbach.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 10:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745458
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-NG416-476
|Filename:
|DOD_107752082
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|KATTERBACH KASERNE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Ansbach prepares medical testing facilities for COVID-19., by PFC Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
