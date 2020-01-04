Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Ansbach prepares medical testing facilities for COVID-19 B-Roll Reel

    KATTERBACH KASERNE, GERMANY

    04.01.2020

    Video by Pfc. Hunter Garcia 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    USAG Ansbach prepares COVID-19 testing facilities at the Ansbach Army Health Clinic on March 31, 2020. This testing facility is mission critical for further preventing the spread of COVID-19 on USAG Ansbach.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745457
    VIRIN: 200401-A-NG416-412
    Filename: DOD_107752081
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: KATTERBACH KASERNE, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Ansbach prepares medical testing facilities for COVID-19 B-Roll Reel, by PFC Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12th Cab
    USArmy
    USAG Ansbach
    Katterbach Kaserne
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    COVID-19

