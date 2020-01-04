U.S. Air Force Col. Tami Saylor ,commander, 181st Intelligence Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Durcholz, command chief, 181st Intelligence Wing, welcome members to the first virtual unit training assembly April 1, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 12:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745456
|VIRIN:
|200402-Z-KW817-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107752072
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Welcome to Virtual Drill, by SSgt Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT