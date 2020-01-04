Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Welcome to Virtual Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tami Saylor ,commander, 181st Intelligence Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Durcholz, command chief, 181st Intelligence Wing, welcome members to the first virtual unit training assembly April 1, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 12:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745456
    VIRIN: 200402-Z-KW817-1002
    Filename: DOD_107752072
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Virtual Drill, by SSgt Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Racers
    Terre Haute
    Indiana Air National Guard
    National Guard
    181st Intelligence Wing
    181st IW
    181 IW
    Hulman Field
    181 Intelligence Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT