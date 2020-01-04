Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFRC Public Health Message about Covid-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee and the Command Public Health Officer Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jessica Dees shares updated information about COVID-19 for our Reserve Citizen Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 09:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 745450
    VIRIN: 200401-F-WY061-001
    Filename: DOD_107752048
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Public Health Message about Covid-19, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Manuel Smith
    Rich Scobee
    Covid-19
    Lt Col Jessica Dees

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT