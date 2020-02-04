Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200326-N-DB724-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.03.1970

    Video by Seaman Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200326-N-DB724-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 26, 2020) Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations with aircraft from 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jomark A. Almazan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.1970
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745449
    VIRIN: 200326-N-DB724-1001
    Filename: DOD_107752040
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200326-N-DB724-1001, by SN Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Flight Deck
    LHA 6
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    MV-22B Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT