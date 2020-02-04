200326-N-DB724-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 26, 2020) Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations with aircraft from 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jomark A. Almazan)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.1970
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745449
|VIRIN:
|200326-N-DB724-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107752040
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200326-N-DB724-1001, by SN Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT