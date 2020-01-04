Navy Reserve COVID-19 Efforts

During the Acting Secretary of the Navy’s press briefing with the Pentagon Press Corps on Apr. 1, Thomas B. Modly praised the Navy Reserve for its efforts to support the Nation’s COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.
|04.01.2020
|04.02.2020 08:22
|Newscasts
|745444
|200402-N-YU482-0001
|DOD_107751977
|00:00:37
|US
|16
|2
|2
|0
