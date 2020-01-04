Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Reserve COVID-19 Efforts

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    During the Acting Secretary of the Navy’s press briefing with the Pentagon Press Corps on Apr. 1, Thomas B. Modly praised the Navy Reserve for its efforts to support the Nation’s COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 08:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: US
    • LEAVE A COMMENT