Exercise Cold Response - 352d SOW

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745441" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to Norway at the invitation of Norwegian forces in order to enhance war-fighter capabilities in challenging arctic and mountainous terrain, within special operations forces and conventional forces and operations, March 2-18, 2020 near Banak Air Base, Norway. The training was part of exercise Cold Response 2020, which encompassed live ammunition fire, infiltration and exfiltration and cold-weather training utilizing the 352nd SOW’s CV-22B Osprey and MC130J Commando II.