U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to Norway at the invitation of Norwegian forces in order to enhance war-fighter capabilities in challenging arctic and mountainous terrain, within special operations forces and conventional forces and operations, March 2-18, 2020 near Banak Air Base, Norway. The training was part of exercise Cold Response 2020, which encompassed live ammunition fire, infiltration and exfiltration and cold-weather training utilizing the 352nd SOW’s CV-22B Osprey and MC130J Commando II.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 08:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745441
|VIRIN:
|200307-F-SQ340-068
|Filename:
|DOD_107751960
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|LAKSELV, 20, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Cold Response - 352d SOW, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
