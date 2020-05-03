Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cold Response - 352d SOW

    LAKSELV, 20, NORWAY

    03.05.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to Norway at the invitation of Norwegian forces in order to enhance war-fighter capabilities in challenging arctic and mountainous terrain, within special operations forces and conventional forces and operations, March 2-18, 2020 near Banak Air Base, Norway. The training was part of exercise Cold Response 2020, which encompassed live ammunition fire, infiltration and exfiltration and cold-weather training utilizing the 352nd SOW’s CV-22B Osprey and MC130J Commando II.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 08:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745441
    VIRIN: 200307-F-SQ340-068
    Filename: DOD_107751960
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: LAKSELV, 20, NO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cold Response - 352d SOW, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

