#Pathfinders, below you can view the 501st Combat Support Wing's second COVID-19 virtual town hall.
Questions addressed below with time stamps:
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 07:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|745440
|VIRIN:
|200331-F-NC256-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107751959
|Length:
|00:33:47
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 501st Combat Support Wing COVID-19 Town Hall: April 1, 2020, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT