    Grafenwoehr Acute Respiratory Clinic (U.S. Army Medical Dept. Activity Bavaria)

    GERMANY

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Pfc. Tyler McBride

    AFN Bavaria

    The U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria has created a separate treatment area to for patients with respiratory conditions and illnesses. This treatment is part of the Dept. of Defense's efforts to combat the spread of the corona virus.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 07:16
    health
    Grafenwoehr
    Medical Department Activity
    MEDDAC Bavaria
    COVID-19
    COVID19b
    Acute Respiratory Clinic
    Derrick Thiel

