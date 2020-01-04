The U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria has created a separate treatment area to for patients with respiratory conditions and illnesses. This treatment is part of the Dept. of Defense's efforts to combat the spread of the corona virus.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 07:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745439
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-FW223-546
|Filename:
|DOD_107751931
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grafenwoehr Acute Respiratory Clinic (U.S. Army Medical Dept. Activity Bavaria), by SSG Stephen Dornbos and PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
